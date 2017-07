Wts: 6.5 creedmoor bolt gun



Specs are as follows:

Trued Rem 700

Ptg stealth bottom metal

Grayboe renegade

40x trigger polished by USMC 2112

20 moa rail

26" bhw 1-8 twist stainless barrel (105 rds) - uses remage nut for quick change

Lantac dragon brake (5/8"-24)

Mdt 308 mag



Dies and brass can be included for a package deal to be negotiated later.



I am asking $1200 shipped obo



Email me for pics at



