Wts 6.5 creedmoor I have up for grabs is a Remington 700 with a new criterion barrel 52 shots down the tube from load development and barrel break in 26 twice fired brass riffle shoots .47moa at 100yds

comes with all load data and test target

rifle has a new magpul hunter stock and magpul Bottom with 1 clip



Scope, bases and bipod not include $2000 to your FFL dealer

open to package deal with scope for the right price

scope is a IOR valdora 6-24x56mm 35mm tube MOA

having trouble loading pics PM me and I can Text or Email