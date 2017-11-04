Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Wts 6.5 creedmoor
Unread 04-11-2017, 10:03 PM
Join Date: Feb 2014
Posts: 15
Wts 6.5 creedmoor
I have up for grabs is a Remington 700 with a new criterion barrel 52 shots down the tube from load development and barrel break in 26 twice fired brass riffle shoots .47moa at 100yds
comes with all load data and test target
rifle has a new magpul hunter stock and magpul Bottom with 1 clip

Scope, bases and bipod not include $2000 to your FFL dealer
open to package deal with scope for the right price
scope is a IOR valdora 6-24x56mm 35mm tube MOA
having trouble loading pics PM me and I can Text or Email
