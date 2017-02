WTS 6.5-284 HS precision rifle Hello,selling my friends,HS precision RH 6.5-284,this rifle was purchased late in 2015,24" barrel,1/2 in moa guarantee, black and tan stock, muzzle brake, roughly 7.2lbs without scope, Talley rings, paperwork, detachable magazine,I'm going to try pictures,but there is some wear marks on the outside of the barrel,only 40 rounds through it and going to a larger caliber is why he's selling it!Paid $3750.00 asking $2650.00 shipped to the lower 48!His cell is 7157609900, thanks Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger