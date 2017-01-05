Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



WTS: .41 Remington Magnum Ruger Blackhawk
05-01-2017
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Jul 2016
Posts: 83
WTS: .41 Remington Magnum Ruger Blackhawk
41 Remington Magnum Ruger Blackhawk (new model)
6.5'" Barrel
Have shot about 75 rounds through it plinking and killed 2 WT bucks with it. Fun gun to shoot. Shoots Remington 210 gr soft points very well and performed excellent on both bucks taken (both right at 35 yds.). Gun is in very good condition...only flaw I can find is a tiny chip of the black finish on trigger guard. Having hard time uploading pics for some reason....Text at number below for pics. Have the original box, paperwork etc.

Asking 500.00 shipped and insured from ME to YOUR FFL.

You can reach me here or via text at 210 two six two 7416.

Thanks,
Crowe
