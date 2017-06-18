Wts .300wby vanguard s2

I have a like new Weatherby vanguard series 2 in .300 wby mag. I have no use for it now because I lost access to my hunting location. I bought it just for elk.
It has 38 rounds through it. I never even finished breaking in the barrel.
It has the Factory Weatherby lightweight scope mounts.
A Bushnell elite 4200 6-24X40 target scope. Also like new.
Two sets of Butler creek flip up scope covers.
Witt Machine muzzle brake.
Hand weaved color matching paracord sling.
Harris bipod.
Lee Precision 4 piece sizing dies and quick trim die.
1000$