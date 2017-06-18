Wts .300wby vanguard s2 I have a like new Weatherby vanguard series 2 in .300 wby mag. I have no use for it now because I lost access to my hunting location. I bought it just for elk.

It has 38 rounds through it. I never even finished breaking in the barrel.

It has the Factory Weatherby lightweight scope mounts.

A Bushnell elite 4200 6-24X40 target scope. Also like new.

Two sets of Butler creek flip up scope covers.

Witt Machine muzzle brake.

Hand weaved color matching paracord sling.

Harris bipod.

Lee Precision 4 piece sizing dies and quick trim die.

1000$




