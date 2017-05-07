Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



WTS: 28 nosler & 7STW
07-05-2017, 11:19 PM
WTS: 28 nosler & 7STW
Like the title says I have 2 rifles for sale. The first is an MRC 28 nosler with right around 165 rounds down the tube. Rifle is in excellent condition and will come with the talley rings that are on it. Scope and cheek pad are not for sale. Second is a weatherby accumark chambered in 7mm STW. I have had the rifle for almost 10 years and haven't fired it in probably the last 6. I also have right around 100 rounds of once and twice fired brass that I will throw in to the buyer. I am keeping my brass for the 28 as I am selling these two to do a custom 28 build. The weatherby has a couple small scratches on the floor plate and other then that is in excellent condition and has between 200-250 rounds through it. Thanks for looking

28 nosler-1100.00 shipped ffl to ffl
7STW-1400.00 shipped ffl to ffl
WTS: 28 nosler & 7STW-img_0562.jpg  
