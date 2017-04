WTS 22BR Heavy Barrel Nesika K Action 22BR Nesika K action, 24" Krieger 1x8 twist 1.25" no taper barrel with 367 rounds down the barrel. McMillan A5 stock. Comes with 160 Brass and dies. Trigger is smooth and lite, but I will have to remove it from stock to see what it is. Not a Jewell. $3,500 plus shipping and insurance. I also have a fitted Storm hard case for extra money. Bought this several years ago to PD hunt, but I have not been able to go. Shoots bug holes at 200 yards with 80 gr SMK. Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger