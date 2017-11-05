Wts 223ai rifle. (custom) I am offering up for sale a Custom built 223AI. Here are the build parts. My buddy Phil did the machining and trueing of the action. My other friend Ed Sweet did the stock fitting to the Barreled action. Sale does not include suppressor. Listed on other forums aswell.

1. Rem 700 sa trued to bore line with barrel threads oversized 10 thou and PTG oversized recoil lug of 10 thou.

2. Bartlien ss, 1-8 twist, 5R, Sendero Contour, 22" with 1/2 28 muzzle threading.

3. Bobby Hart Laminate Varmint Fully Adjustable Comb, length of pull with cant of recoil pad aswell. Also with the Bobby Hart aluminum action block. These new were $900 +.

4. Timney 517 strait shoe trigger

5. Rem 700 BDL bottom metal with box, follower, and spring.

6. WARNE piccatiny 20 Moa aluminum scope rail.

7. Redding Type s #71907 die with size 250 bushing and Sinclair shoulder bump guide.

8. Redding Compitition Bullet seater #55111

9. Lapua 223 brass. 62 pieces fire formed, 33 pieces new.



WTS for $2200 plus shipping OR for the Barreled action, dies, and brass $1800 plus shipping.