WTS: (2) Weatherby Mark V- Ultra lightweight 270 win and Fibermark 243 win
Unread 01-06-2017, 02:19 PM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Jan 2017
Posts: 2
Both of these are USA made.

1) Used- Weatherby Mark V Ultra-Lightweight in 270 win. Has some hunting wear, light scratches on barrel and a few on the stock. The bolt knob shows some light wear, the floor plate has several scratches to the finish. I have only fired 9 rounds thru it (sighting in). Total round count is unknown. Leupold 1" rings/bases (appear to be Mediums) included, scope is not.

Asking $1225 shipped


2) Used- Weatherby Mark V Fibermark in 243 win. Has a small spot of wear on bolt knob, a couple light scratches on the floor plate, and a small wear spot on muzzle. I put less than 20 rds thru it (sighting in), total round count is unknown. Leupold 1" rings/bases (appear to be Low) included, scope is not.

Asking $850 shipped

I apologize for the poor pictures, I dont do the photobucket thing. I can email or text better pictures upon request.

Thanks
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
WTS: (2) Weatherby Mark V- Ultra lightweight 270 win and Fibermark 243 win-light1.jpg   WTS: (2) Weatherby Mark V- Ultra lightweight 270 win and Fibermark 243 win-light2.jpg  

WTS: (2) Weatherby Mark V- Ultra lightweight 270 win and Fibermark 243 win-fiber1.jpg   WTS: (2) Weatherby Mark V- Ultra lightweight 270 win and Fibermark 243 win-fiber2.jpg  

