wts-18" 6.5 grendel
I have a 18" 1:8" twist 6.5grendel for sale below is a list of components. I will be more than happy to send pics via email or text.
- Precision Firearms matched set upper/lower receivers (lower marked 6.5 grendel)
- 18" 1:8" BHW barrel (ss) chambered by PF and matching bolt
- JP Cooley brake
-Seeking gas block .750"
- Diamondhead VRS 15"
-BCM gunfighter CH mod 4
- NiBr bolt carrier unknown brand
lower:
-ACE ARFX stock
-JP silent capture spring
-AR15 Gold curved trigger
- Houge grip
-Battle Arms Development take down pins
-KNS trigger pins
- Seeking trigger gourd
-Seeking bolt release and mag release
It is currently dressed with a Leupold Mark AR 6-18 that is mounted in a American Defense Manufacturers QD mount. The rifle has about 150 rnds through it and is a solid .75" shooter w/ Hornady 123 a max ammo. I was able to get a bit better groups with my handloads which I will gladly share the recipe with intrested parties. I hate to sell this but I have another child on the way and haven't had the time to shoot for the last year and hate to see it sit in the safe. I have almost every receipt for the build and the box for the scope if purchased together. I am asking $2150 shipped for the pkg and $1650 for just the rifle. It will ship in a Plano tactical hard side case ($90 ish). Thanks for looking.