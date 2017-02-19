wts-18" 6.5 grendel I have a 18" 1:8" twist 6.5grendel for sale below is a list of components. I will be more than happy to send pics via email or text.

- Precision Firearms matched set upper/lower receivers (lower marked 6.5 grendel)

- 18" 1:8" BHW barrel (ss) chambered by PF and matching bolt

- JP Cooley brake

-Seeking gas block .750"

- Diamondhead VRS 15"

-BCM gunfighter CH mod 4

- NiBr bolt carrier unknown brand



lower:

-ACE ARFX stock

-JP silent capture spring

-AR15 Gold curved trigger

- Houge grip

-Battle Arms Development take down pins

-KNS trigger pins

- Seeking trigger gourd

-Seeking bolt release and mag release



It is currently dressed with a Leupold Mark AR 6-18 that is mounted in a American Defense Manufacturers QD mount. The rifle has about 150 rnds through it and is a solid .75" shooter w/ Hornady 123 a max ammo. I was able to get a bit better groups with my handloads which I will gladly share the recipe with intrested parties. I hate to sell this but I have another child on the way and haven't had the time to shoot for the last year and hate to see it sit in the safe. I have almost every receipt for the build and the box for the scope if purchased together. I am asking $2150 shipped for the pkg and $1650 for just the rifle. It will ship in a Plano tactical hard side case ($90 ish). Thanks for looking.