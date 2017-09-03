WTS: 16" Larue PredatAR 7.62 Larue PredatAR 7.62 , 16" barrel, Magpul MIAD grip (FDE), and Magpul CTR stock (FDE).



Has 365 rounds logged on it. Has been meticulously cared for; never fired without immediate application of oil to bore after range session, and quarterly cleaning while being stored in safe. Slow-fired only. Used for hunting.



Includes one magazine, hard foam-lined case that originally came with rifle, original test targets, manual.



Also available:

- OBR sling adapter : +$30

- Larue OBR Deluxe Parts Kit : +$275

- Troy Flip-up back up iron sights : + $125

** Will include all for +$350



Location: Cary, NC.

Price: $2500 shipped , rifle-only.

Payment Options: Cash, Check, Money Order (USPS, MoneyGram, etc.)

Payment Procedure: To facilitate a worry-free transaction if not purchasing face-to-face, I will transfer the rifle to an FFL and have the FFL notify the buyer that they have the rifle in their possession so that buyer can send payment to me. Once I receive payment, I will notify the FFL that the rifle can be shipped to the buyer or the buyer's FFL.



Link to Manufacturer's site: 16 Inch LaRue Tactical PredatAR 7.62 | LaRue Tactical

Additional information:

- Caliber: 7.62 x 51 mm NATO

- Rifle Weight: 7.75 lb. (unloaded without optics and accessories)

- Barrel Length: 16

- Rifling Twist Rate: 1/10"

- Muzzle Thread Configuration: 5/8x24

- Barrel Life: 10,000 (approx)

- Gas System: Direct Impingement

- Rate of Fire: Semi automatic

- Trigger: Geissele SSA

- Muzzle Device: A2 birdcage (7.62mm)

- Grip: Magpul MIAD

- Stock: Magpul CTR







