Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Guns For Sale
Reload this Page WTB youth 22LR recommendations also!
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Guns For Sale List what you wish but keep it legal.

Reply

WTB youth 22LR recommendations also!
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 04-07-2017, 09:58 AM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Feb 2013
Location: Kennewick, WA
Posts: 196
WTB youth 22LR recommendations also!
Mainly looking for the CZ Scout, but open to other suggestions. BOLT ACTIONS ONLY! Gonna be for my daughter for her BDay.
Reply With Quote

  #2  
Unread 04-07-2017, 11:44 AM
Platinum Member
  
Join Date: Jul 2012
Location: North Central Valley California
Posts: 2,215
Re: WTB youth 22LR recommendations also!
Have you considered the Ruger 77/22 rimfire?
I think it's a better product. Just my two cents.
__________________


I have a great woman, fantastic kids, a warm place to sleep and an accurate rifle. Life is good ..............
Hunter Safety Instructor - California Hunter Safety Meritorious Service 1971 - 1972. Rifle/Pistol Marksmanship Instructor - NRA Life Member

American rifleman's triad - God, guts and guns. It built America and it'll preserve America. Abandon one and you lose them all.

As iron sharpens iron, so one man sharpens another.
Reply With Quote
Reply

Bookmarks


« ~KAMPFELD CUSTOM~ 25-06 ForSale with pictures!! | Weatherby Athena IV 12 gauge FS »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 01:26 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC