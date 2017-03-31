Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
Guns For Sale
WTB/WTT 6.5 caliber
WTB/WTT 6.5 caliber
03-31-2017, 04:35 PM
Muley Madness
Silver Member
Join Date: Dec 2011
Location: Colorado
Posts: 284
WTB/WTT 6.5 caliber
Want to buy or trade for a nice 6.5 caliber bolt action rifle. 260 Rem, 6.5 Creed, 6.5x47, 6.5x284. I have nice long range rifles, shotguns, pistols to trade or cash to buy outright. Let me know what ya got.
Thanks
03-31-2017, 04:58 PM
Biebs
Silver Member
Join Date: Jan 2015
Posts: 285
Re: WTB/WTT 6.5 caliber
NIB Barrett 98B in 260 Rem for $1,300 under list?
