WTB Winchester Laredo BOSS
  #1  
04-16-2017, 10:28 AM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: West Coast, USA
Posts: 46
WTB Winchester Laredo BOSS
Looking for a well cared for Winchester Laredo BOSS in 7mm RM or 300WM.

Please PM with details.

Thx
  #2  
04-16-2017, 11:59 AM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Aug 2016
Posts: 217
Re: WTB Winchester Laredo BOSS
If you don't find one here , there's usually a few on gunbroker
  #3  
04-16-2017, 01:30 PM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: West Coast, USA
Posts: 46
Re: WTB Winchester Laredo BOSS
Ya I saw the one on GB but buyer will not ship to CA.... 😔
  #4  
04-16-2017, 01:36 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Nov 2013
Location: 83704
Posts: 274
Re: WTB Winchester Laredo BOSS
http://www.gunbroker.com/item/637250325

7mm. No reserve on that one.
