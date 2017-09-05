Re: WTB: Winchester Heavy Varmint M70 222 Thank you Lew,



But I'm looking specifically for the "Heavy Varmint" model.



It's stamped on the barrel HEAVY VARMINT & has a stainless 26" Wilson barrel & came from Winchester with that barrel & in a black HS Precision stock. They were made in the '90s.



I might be interested in the same gun in .223 if it was a latter model with the fluted barrel.



Thank you,

JD222