05-09-2017, 01:13 PM
JD222
Junior Member
Join Date: May 2017
Location: Southeast Texas
Posts: 8
WTB: Winchester Heavy Varmint M70 222
Looking for a Winchester M70 Heavy Varmint rifle in 222 Rem. to purchase. Rifle must be in excellent condition.
05-09-2017, 03:14 PM
lewwetzel
Silver Member
Join Date: Nov 2009
Location: Central OH
Posts: 175
Re: WTB: Winchester Heavy Varmint M70 222
A .222 M70 recently listed on gunsinternational.com, varmint/predator rifles. Denver Gun Room has it ; says 22" barrel but looks longer to me...
05-09-2017, 03:53 PM
Re: WTB: Winchester Heavy Varmint M70 222
Thank you Lew,
But I'm looking specifically for the "Heavy Varmint" model.
It's stamped on the barrel HEAVY VARMINT & has a stainless 26" Wilson barrel & came from Winchester with that barrel & in a black HS Precision stock. They were made in the '90s.
I might be interested in the same gun in .223 if it was a latter model with the fluted barrel.
Thank you,
