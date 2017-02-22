Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Guns For Sale
Reload this Page WTB: Tikka T3 30-06
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Guns For Sale List what you wish but keep it legal.

Reply

WTB: Tikka T3 30-06
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 02-22-2017, 04:30 PM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Jul 2016
Location: N.C.
Posts: 35
WTB: Tikka T3 30-06
A friend of mine is looking for Tikka T3 Lite in 30-06 . If anybody has one they are looking to sell let me know . Thanks
Reply With Quote

  #2  
Unread 02-22-2017, 05:31 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Jan 2013
Location: Minnesota
Posts: 190
Re: WTB: Tikka T3 30-06
I have a brand new, never fired tikka m695 in walnut in 30-06. I doubt it is as light as the t3 lite though
Reply With Quote
  #3  
Unread 02-22-2017, 06:05 PM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Jul 2016
Location: N.C.
Posts: 35
Re: WTB: Tikka T3 30-06
PM sent
Reply With Quote
Reply

Bookmarks

« WTS: Custom Savage 10/110 FCP HS Precision 338 Lapua | WTS: Pre-Ban Argentine FMAP FAL »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 09:59 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

Powered by vBulletin ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.
Content Management Powered by vBadvanced CMPS
All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC