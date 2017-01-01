     close
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Guns For Sale
Reload this Page WTB: Tar-Hunt Slug gun bolt action
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Guns For Sale List what you wish but keep it legal.

Reply

WTB: Tar-Hunt Slug gun bolt action
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 01-01-2017, 09:04 PM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Jan 2017
Posts: 1
WTB: Tar-Hunt Slug gun bolt action
Hello,

I am looking to buy a Tar-hunt bolt action slug gun. If you have one you would like to sell please email or message me. Thank you. M.
Reply With Quote

    • Reply

    Bookmarks

    « Tikka M695 270 | Lane Precision 6.5 x 284 »
    Thread Tools
    Display Modes
    Linear Mode Linear Mode



    All times are GMT -5. The time now is 01:33 AM.

    Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

    Powered by vBulletin ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.
    Content Management Powered by vBadvanced CMPS
    All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC