WTB: Tar-Hunt Slug gun bolt action
WTB: Tar-Hunt Slug gun bolt action
01-01-2017, 09:04 PM
Sluggunner
Junior Member
Join Date: Jan 2017
Posts: 1
WTB: Tar-Hunt Slug gun bolt action
Hello,
I am looking to buy a Tar-hunt bolt action slug gun. If you have one you would like to sell please email or message me. Thank you. M.
Tikka M695 270
Lane Precision 6.5 x 284
