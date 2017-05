WTB Springfield M1A Howdy, I am in the market for an M1A. I don't need one but just want one. Must be in great condition and sporting a wood stock. I'm not interested in the polymer stocked M1A's. I do have some fire arms that I would be willing to trade towards the price of the rifle or a straight up trade. I've purchased multiple firearms from this forum.



Thank you for your time,Mike.