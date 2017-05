WTB short action lightweight elk rifle Seems like most of my elk hunts are mostly about carrying a rifle and less about shooting the rifle! With that in mind I'm wanting to go lighter/easier to carry. Colorado makes you unload your magazine to get on an ATV so I want something with detachable bottom metal. Flush, preferably.



It needs to be shorter than 43" overall length and lighter than 6.5 lbs without scope/rings/bases. Willing to go as small as .308 Win but would do a short mag in 7MM, .300 or bigger. Wanting to stay away from long actions to save on overall length. Factory built, or custom, doesn't matter much to me so long as it fits the criteria and is accurate enough to hit an elk within 400 yards. Thanks!