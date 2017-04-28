|
Re: Wtb s&w 686
Good luck, Mike. It's a nice handgun. Just gave mine (NIB 6" bbl) to my son.
Suggest you also try accurateshooter.com
__________________
I have a great woman, fantastic kids, a warm place to sleep and an accurate rifle. Life is good ..............
Hunter Safety Instructor - California Hunter Safety Meritorious Service 1971 - 1972. Rifle/Pistol Marksmanship Instructor - NRA Life Member
American rifleman's triad - God, guts and guns. It built America and it'll preserve America. Abandon one and you lose them all.
As iron sharpens iron, so one man sharpens another.