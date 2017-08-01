     close
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Guns For Sale
Reload this Page WTB: Remington Sendero - .338 RUM
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Guns For Sale List what you wish but keep it legal.

Reply

WTB: Remington Sendero - .338 RUM
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 01-08-2017, 08:27 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Jan 2009
Posts: 163
WTB: Remington Sendero - .338 RUM
I'm looking to buy a Remington M700 Sendero in .338 RUM. Must be AS NEW, shot very little/none.

Please PM photos of what you have along with asking price.

Thank you very much!
Reply With Quote

    •   #2  
    Unread 01-08-2017, 09:07 PM
    Bronze Member
    		  
    Join Date: Oct 2015
    Posts: 84
    Re: WTB: Remington Sendero - .338 RUM
    Probably won't do you any good but there is a 40x 338 RUM on gunbroker. 2300-2400 NIB.
    Reply With Quote

    Reply

    Bookmarks

    « WTS: Savage model 12 F/TR .308 w/Horus Vision Scope | WTT Accurate Ordinance 280AI »
    Thread Tools
    Display Modes
    Linear Mode Linear Mode



    All times are GMT -5. The time now is 01:40 AM.

    Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

    Powered by vBulletin ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.
    Content Management Powered by vBadvanced CMPS
    All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC