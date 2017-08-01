Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
>
WTB: Remington Sendero - .338 RUM
WTB: Remington Sendero - .338 RUM
01-08-2017, 08:27 PM
dkhnt
Silver Member
Join Date: Jan 2009
Posts: 163
WTB: Remington Sendero - .338 RUM
I'm looking to buy a Remington M700 Sendero in .338 RUM. Must be AS NEW, shot very little/none.
Please PM photos of what you have along with asking price.
Thank you very much!
01-08-2017, 09:07 PM
nakneker
Bronze Member
Join Date: Oct 2015
Posts: 84
Re: WTB: Remington Sendero - .338 RUM
Probably won't do you any good but there is a 40x 338 RUM on gunbroker. 2300-2400 NIB.
