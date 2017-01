WTB Remington BDL Varmint Special I'm looking for a pristine condition Remington BDL Varmint Special in either .223 or 7-08 (I know this one is really hard to come by). This is the wood stock bdl version with the high gloss bluing and heavy varmint barrel. I've looked on gunbroker recently and didn't see anything in these calibers that I was interested in. Please pm me if you have one or know of a lead for me. Thanks