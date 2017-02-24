Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Guns For Sale List what you wish but keep it legal.

WTB Remington 40x 222 Remington
Unread 02-24-2017, 01:45 PM
WTB Remington 40x 222 Remington
I am looking to buy a Remington 40x single shot 222 in good to like new condition.

Barn.
