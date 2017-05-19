Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Guns For Sale
Reload this Page WTB Remington 11-87 SPS-T Turkey Gun
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Guns For Sale List what you wish but keep it legal.

Reply

WTB Remington 11-87 SPS-T Turkey Gun
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 05-19-2017, 10:38 PM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: May 2017
Posts: 2
WTB Remington 11-87 SPS-T Turkey Gun
I'm looking for a Remington 11-87 SPS-T turkey Gun, if anyone knows where I can find one. Please let me know via email at: Saverone@aol.com
Reply With Quote

  #2  
Unread 05-19-2017, 10:42 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Feb 2015
Posts: 160
Re: WTB Remington 11-87 SPS-T Turkey Gun
I would also like to find one of these. Good luck in your search. If you find multiples, please pass them along.
Reply With Quote
Reply

Bookmarks


« Remington 11/87 SPST super mag turkey gun | Custom Ruger No. 1 »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 04:21 AM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC