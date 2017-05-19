Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
WTB Remington 11-87 SPS-T Turkey Gun
05-19-2017, 10:38 PM
Sota Hunter
Junior Member
Join Date: May 2017
Posts: 2
WTB Remington 11-87 SPS-T Turkey Gun
I'm looking for a Remington 11-87 SPS-T turkey Gun, if anyone knows where I can find one. Please let me know via email at:
Saverone@aol.com
05-19-2017, 10:42 PM
Bcrawford
Silver Member
Join Date: Feb 2015
Posts: 160
Re: WTB Remington 11-87 SPS-T Turkey Gun
I would also like to find one of these. Good luck in your search. If you find multiples, please pass them along.
