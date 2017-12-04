Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



WTB Rem VSSF II in 220 Swift and 17 Fireball
WTB Rem VSSF II in 220 Swift and 17 Fireball
As the title states. Looking to buy a couple of rifles. Would like new in box but will consider very good condition in the box rifles or if all else just used with no box. Please let me know what you have with photos and price to jerry@jcoparts.com. Located near Louisville KY. Will pay for shipping and all if need be.

Need these two Remington VSSF II Rifles to complete the collection:

.17 Fireball
220 Swift

These are the ones with stainless barrel with black flutes and green webbing/black HS stock with palm swell.

Thanks,
Jerry
