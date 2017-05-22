Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Guns For Sale
Reload this Page WTB post 2014 AIAX
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Guns For Sale List what you wish but keep it legal.

Reply

WTB post 2014 AIAX
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 05-22-2017, 11:30 AM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Jan 2009
Location: Utah
Posts: 11
WTB post 2014 AIAX
I am want to buy a post 2014 AIAX308. I am open to most chamberings so please post what you have. I have cash and will not bother you with trades. Thanks
Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks


« Selling new Tikka T3x CTR in 6.5 Creedmoor, options available | Custom GAP Non-Typical 300 WSM »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 05:58 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC