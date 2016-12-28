WTB -older Remington 700 BDL Stainless Rifle WTB- Older Remington 700 BDL Stainless in a 25-06 , 270, or 30-06 caliber. I do not want a SPS model. I would rather have the 25-06 if possible. I want a hinged floor plate not a detachable magazine. You can text me at 205-757-798one .