     close
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Guns For Sale
Reload this Page WTB -older Remington 700 BDL Stainless Rifle
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Guns For Sale List what you wish but keep it legal.

Reply

WTB -older Remington 700 BDL Stainless Rifle
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 12-28-2016, 05:24 PM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Dec 2015
Posts: 66
WTB -older Remington 700 BDL Stainless Rifle
WTB- Older Remington 700 BDL Stainless in a 25-06 , 270, or 30-06 caliber. I do not want a SPS model. I would rather have the 25-06 if possible. I want a hinged floor plate not a detachable magazine. You can text me at 205-757-798one .
Reply With Quote

    • Reply

    Bookmarks

    « Sako 75 Stainless in 7mm RM **Mcmillan** | 308 Steyr SBS tactical »
    Thread Tools
    Display Modes
    Linear Mode Linear Mode



    All times are GMT -5. The time now is 08:47 PM.

    Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

    Powered by vBulletin ©2000 - 2016, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.
    Content Management Powered by vBadvanced CMPS
    All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC