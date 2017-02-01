     close
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Guns For Sale
Reload this Page WTB o/u 12ga
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Guns For Sale List what you wish but keep it legal.

Reply

WTB o/u 12ga
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 01-02-2017, 09:53 PM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Oct 2012
Posts: 73
WTB o/u 12ga
Looking for a used Citori:

*12 ga

* 28" Barrels

* Invector Plus Choke capability


Models like the 425 Hunter preferred, but open to different models.

Thanks!
Reply With Quote

    • Reply

    Bookmarks

    « WTB Remington 700 264 win mag but not sendero | Springfield XDM 4.5 FDE Threaded Barrel 9mm »
    Thread Tools
    Display Modes
    Linear Mode Linear Mode



    All times are GMT -5. The time now is 03:04 AM.

    Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

    Powered by vBulletin ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.
    Content Management Powered by vBadvanced CMPS
    All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC