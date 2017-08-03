Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
WTB NIB/NOS Win M70 Stealth .243 Win
03-08-2017, 09:18 PM
copperkin81
WTB NIB/NOS Win M70 Stealth .243 Win
I'm looking for a Winchester Model 70 Stealth in .243 Win. Winchester made a run of these in Controlled Round Feed and a black 26 inch bull barrel. I'd like to track one down that is still NIB.
If you have one and would be interested in selling it, drop me a PM.
