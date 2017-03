WTB M1 Garand I have a good friend looking for a M1 Garand in working order. Serial numbers do not have to match, and the manufacturer is not improtant. He is looking for one to add to his WWII gun collection of shooters, not wall hangers or safe queens. If you have an M1 in good working and shooting order we are interested. Please PM me with your information and contact number and I will call you. Thank you,



Roger