05-16-2017, 09:18 AM
slm9s
Silver Member
Join Date: Nov 2008
Posts: 155
WTB LH Long Range Hunting Rifle
A LH friend is looking to upgrade to a nicer LR hunting rifle. *Elk are on the menu, so 28-33 calibers are wanted. *Probably $2500 and under. *Let me know what you have. *Thanks.
05-16-2017, 12:32 PM
dieseldoc
Silver Member
Join Date: Jan 2010
Posts: 170
Re: WTB LH Long Range Hunting Rifle
Have Kirby Allen 338 edge with dies,brass, Night force zero 5x20 .
Round count 500.
Shoots great, sub moa
Charlie
