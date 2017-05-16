Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



WTB LH Long Range Hunting Rifle
Unread 05-16-2017, 09:18 AM
WTB LH Long Range Hunting Rifle
A LH friend is looking to upgrade to a nicer LR hunting rifle. *Elk are on the menu, so 28-33 calibers are wanted. *Probably $2500 and under. *Let me know what you have. *Thanks.
Unread 05-16-2017, 12:32 PM
Re: WTB LH Long Range Hunting Rifle
A LH friend is looking to upgrade to a nicer LR hunting rifle. *Elk are on the menu, so 28-33 calibers are wanted. *Probably $2500 and under. *Let me know what you have. *Thanks.
Have Kirby Allen 338 edge with dies,brass, Night force zero 5x20 .
Round count 500.
Shoots great, sub moa

Charlie
