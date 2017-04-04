Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


WTB left handed Tikka or Browning
04-04-2017, 01:01 PM
Join Date: Dec 2009
Location: Big Horn Basin, Wyoming
Posts: 4,328
WTB left handed Tikka or Browning
looking for a left handed Tikka or Browning in something like a 243 or 25-06 maybe even a fast twist 22
Mike


" Real elk guns start with the number 3 or bigger and blow two holes, one in and one out." - My Dad
04-04-2017, 02:06 PM
Join Date: Jan 2013
Location: Minnesota
Posts: 213
Re: WTB left handed Tikka or Browning
I had a killer 25-06 I sold to a guy about a year ago, m695 shot great, I will see if he still wants it as he wasn't sure if he would like the 25-06 chambering.
04-04-2017, 02:50 PM
Join Date: Dec 2009
Location: Big Horn Basin, Wyoming
Posts: 4,328
Re: WTB left handed Tikka or Browning
Quote:
Originally Posted by goblism View Post
I had a killer 25-06 I sold to a guy about a year ago, m695 shot great, I will see if he still wants it as he wasn't sure if he would like the 25-06 chambering.

yeah let me know i would appreciate it
Mike


" Real elk guns start with the number 3 or bigger and blow two holes, one in and one out." - My Dad
04-04-2017, 06:59 PM
Join Date: Oct 2015
Posts: 17
Re: WTB left handed Tikka or Browning
Try this link. Good buy on a 22-250.

Tikka 22-250 8" twist pre-order... | Hunting Rifles | 24hourcampfire
