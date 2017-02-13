Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


WTB- Left Hand Shot gun
02-13-2017
WTB- Left Hand Shot gun
I have a buddy that is looking for a good used left hand 12 gauge shot gun for his son. This needs to be an adult sized gun. Can be pump or semi, suitable for small game, as well as waterfowl and turkey, so 3" would be min for chamber. Thank you.

Please PM me with what you have available.

Roger
