Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Guns For Sale
Reload this Page WTB Lane percision 300 rum
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Guns For Sale List what you wish but keep it legal.

Reply

WTB Lane percision 300 rum
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 03-18-2017, 11:20 AM
Platinum Member
  
Join Date: Aug 2010
Posts: 1,126
WTB Lane percision 300 rum
I am looking for a Lane precision lightweight 300 rum. I would prefer something in the 8 lb range (bare rifle). I might consider others but want to try this first. text or email me. 517-404-5884 or dellprater@sbcglobal.net
Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks

« 5R 300 win mag | For Sale Custom 28 Nosler w/ Load Dev ** Price Reduction** »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 02:17 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC