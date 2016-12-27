Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
Guns For Sale
WTB: Gradous Rifle
12-27-2016, 07:56 PM
phiberoptik
Junior Member
Join Date: Mar 2016
Posts: 8
WTB: Gradous Rifle
I'm looking for any Gradous rifle that you are willing to sell, preferably 6 or 6.5mm creedmoor/.308/6.5 SAUM/6.5x47L
No beat up condition ones though please. thanks!
12-27-2016, 08:28 PM
scottyboy
Silver Member
Join Date: Aug 2015
Location: Minnesota
Posts: 243
Re: WTB: Gradous Rifle
Not in you calibers, but this dude has a real nice on listed. He typically is a "trader" moreso than a seller. Either way he's a stand up guy and his stuff is better than described.
Gradous Surgeon 300 Win for trade
12-27-2016, 08:33 PM
phiberoptik
Junior Member
Join Date: Mar 2016
Posts: 8
Re: WTB: Gradous Rifle
Yeah I saw that one, he's not selling it only trading and I have nothing to trade. thanks!
12-27-2016, 08:37 PM
scottyboy
Silver Member
Join Date: Aug 2015
Location: Minnesota
Posts: 243
Re: WTB: Gradous Rifle
I figured, and I guess he doesn't want to trade cash for rifle huh?
Good luck in your search, I'll keep my ears to the ground on the various sites I frequent
12-27-2016, 10:42 PM
Remmy700
Platinum Member
Join Date: Aug 2011
Location: New Mexico
Posts: 1,378
Re: WTB: Gradous Rifle
Appreciate it Scottyboy!
__________________
Only Four Things Important In This Life.
1. GOD
2. COUNTRY
3. FAMILY
4. PROTECTING/HONORING THE ABOVE THREE
