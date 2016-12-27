     close
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Guns For Sale
Reload this Page WTB: Gradous Rifle
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Guns For Sale List what you wish but keep it legal.

Reply

WTB: Gradous Rifle
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 12-27-2016, 07:56 PM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Mar 2016
Posts: 8
WTB: Gradous Rifle
I'm looking for any Gradous rifle that you are willing to sell, preferably 6 or 6.5mm creedmoor/.308/6.5 SAUM/6.5x47L

No beat up condition ones though please. thanks!
Reply With Quote

    •   #2  
    Unread 12-27-2016, 08:28 PM
    Silver Member
    		  
    Join Date: Aug 2015
    Location: Minnesota
    Posts: 243
    Re: WTB: Gradous Rifle
    Not in you calibers, but this dude has a real nice on listed. He typically is a "trader" moreso than a seller. Either way he's a stand up guy and his stuff is better than described.

    Gradous Surgeon 300 Win for trade
    Reply With Quote

      #3  
    Unread 12-27-2016, 08:33 PM
    Junior Member
    		  
    Join Date: Mar 2016
    Posts: 8
    Re: WTB: Gradous Rifle
    Yeah I saw that one, he's not selling it only trading and I have nothing to trade. thanks!
    Reply With Quote
      #4  
    Unread 12-27-2016, 08:37 PM
    Silver Member
    		  
    Join Date: Aug 2015
    Location: Minnesota
    Posts: 243
    Re: WTB: Gradous Rifle
    I figured, and I guess he doesn't want to trade cash for rifle huh?

    Good luck in your search, I'll keep my ears to the ground on the various sites I frequent
    Reply With Quote
      #5  
    Unread 12-27-2016, 10:42 PM
    Platinum Member
    		  
    Join Date: Aug 2011
    Location: New Mexico
    Posts: 1,378
    Re: WTB: Gradous Rifle
    Appreciate it Scottyboy!
    __________________
    Only Four Things Important In This Life.
    1. GOD
    2. COUNTRY
    3. FAMILY
    4. PROTECTING/HONORING THE ABOVE THREE
    Reply With Quote
    Reply

    Bookmarks

    « Sender 300 RUM | Ruger m77 MK II 25-06 & leupold vxIII 4.5-14LR »
    Thread Tools
    Display Modes
    Linear Mode Linear Mode



    All times are GMT -5. The time now is 11:36 PM.

    Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

    Powered by vBulletin ©2000 - 2016, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.
    Content Management Powered by vBadvanced CMPS
    All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC