WTB Custom Short Action w/ Magnum Bolt Face
Unread 05-29-2017, 11:29 PM
Join Date: Jan 2010
Location: Vancouver, WA
Posts: 154
WTB Custom Short Action w/ Magnum Bolt Face
Looking for a Defiance Deviant (Ultralight or Standard), Stiller TAC 30, Lone Peak Arms (Moly or Ti) or Pierce (Moly or Ti) short action with magnum bolt face.
