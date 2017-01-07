Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



WTB: Custom 7mm or 300-prefer 700 based
  #1  
07-01-2017, 07:59 AM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Jan 2011
Location: wyoming
Posts: 91
WTB: Custom 7mm or 300-prefer 700 based
My good buddy is a outfitter back home and contacted me wanting to get a custom rifle as he is tired of having clients show up with amazing set ups and when they see his gun they give him a hard time. I told him before we contact blue mountain precision I'll put a feeler out to see if I can find a as new set up that fits the bill. I would prefer a 700 based action with a #3-#4 barrel Chambered in a non wildcat 7 or 300 (rem, wsm, win, rum,etc). If it's complete with a scope that's great. It can be just a barreled action or a turn key. A tikka/weatherby based is fine But Absolutely no Savage crap and his price point keeps most custom action builds out of the question. My ideal set up is a 700 action, fluted #3, manners E3 or McMillan game hunter carbon with a mark 4/Burris XTR/Huskama 4-16/Nikon x1000 Chambered in 7mm rem.

Shoot me a message with what you have and we'll take it from there.

Shoot me a message with what you have and we'll take it from there.
Reply With Quote

  #2  
07-01-2017, 12:48 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Jan 2014
Posts: 168
Re: WTB: Custom 7mm or 300-prefer 700 based
pm sent
Reply With Quote
