WTB: Custom 7mm or 300-prefer 700 based My good buddy is a outfitter back home and contacted me wanting to get a custom rifle as he is tired of having clients show up with amazing set ups and when they see his gun they give him a hard time. I told him before we contact blue mountain precision I'll put a feeler out to see if I can find a as new set up that fits the bill. I would prefer a 700 based action with a #3-#4 barrel Chambered in a non wildcat 7 or 300 (rem, wsm, win, rum,etc). If it's complete with a scope that's great. It can be just a barreled action or a turn key. A tikka/weatherby based is fine But Absolutely no Savage crap and his price point keeps most custom action builds out of the question. My ideal set up is a 700 action, fluted #3, manners E3 or McMillan game hunter carbon with a mark 4/Burris XTR/Huskama 4-16/Nikon x1000 Chambered in 7mm rem.



Shoot me a message with what you have and we'll take it from there.