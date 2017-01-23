     close
WTB: Browning A-bolt II Stainless Stalker w/ BOSS
Unread 01-23-2017, 07:49 PM
Join Date: Jan 2017
Posts: 3
WTB: Browning A-bolt II Stainless Stalker w/ BOSS
I am looking for a Browning A-bolt II Stainless Stalker with BOSS. I am interested in a just about any caliber except 300wsm and 325wsm (already have those). I am will am nag to pay for shipping or any dealer fees.
