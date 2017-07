Re: WTB - 300 RUM Rifle I have a Remington 700 Custom Shop North American Hunter I picked up a two years ago. Only 9 rounds fired by the original owner who was into smaller calibers and was a competition shooter. He started to flinch and did not want to develop any bad habits so he had to sell. Send me a message if interested. I have all the ammo that he bought also minus the 7 rounds