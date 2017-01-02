WTB 264 win mag, 6.5 wsm, or similar rifle Looking to buy a mule deer gun and want to stick with 6.5/264 caliber due to having swage dies in this size. I already own a 260 rem so I want something that has more power than a 6.5x284 and not overly heavy as this will be a dedicated hunting gun.



Looking primarily for a factory gun like sako, Rem 700, win 70, savage, etc. Open to others as well as customs but not looking to spend too much. Gun would need to have lower round count due to short life of these barrels.



I have quite a few guns/scopes/swage dies I could offer as trade or willing to buy outright.