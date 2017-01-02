     close
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Guns For Sale
Reload this Page WTB 264 win mag, 6.5 wsm, or similar rifle
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Guns For Sale List what you wish but keep it legal.

Reply

WTB 264 win mag, 6.5 wsm, or similar rifle
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 02-01-2017, 05:22 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Jan 2013
Location: Minnesota
Posts: 173
WTB 264 win mag, 6.5 wsm, or similar rifle
Looking to buy a mule deer gun and want to stick with 6.5/264 caliber due to having swage dies in this size. I already own a 260 rem so I want something that has more power than a 6.5x284 and not overly heavy as this will be a dedicated hunting gun.

Looking primarily for a factory gun like sako, Rem 700, win 70, savage, etc. Open to others as well as customs but not looking to spend too much. Gun would need to have lower round count due to short life of these barrels.

I have quite a few guns/scopes/swage dies I could offer as trade or willing to buy outright.
Reply With Quote

    •   #2  
    Unread 02-01-2017, 08:52 PM
    Bronze Member
    		  
    Join Date: Feb 2013
    Posts: 57
    Re: WTB 264 win mag, 6.5 wsm, or similar rifle
    I have pre 64 model 70 win 264 feather weight 1250.00 if interested please call 541 290 3949
    Reply With Quote

    Reply

    Bookmarks

    « Full Custom 308-Stiller,Bartlein,Manners,Jewel,AICs Meredith Custom Built Rifle | - »
    Thread Tools
    Display Modes
    Linear Mode Linear Mode



    All times are GMT -5. The time now is 09:16 PM.

    Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

    Powered by vBulletin ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.
    Content Management Powered by vBadvanced CMPS
    All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC