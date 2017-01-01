     close
WTB 223 bolt gun for feed truck
Unread 01-01-2017, 11:08 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Aug 2011
Posts: 432
WTB 223 bolt gun for feed truck
Looking for something to beat around in the feed truck, nothing fancy, stainless is a plus but not a must. Please pm what you have. Compact would be a plus as well but not a must.
