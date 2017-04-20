Winchester Pre 64' featherweight custom .257 Ackley Improved Hello everyone. I have for sale my Winchester model 70 fearherweight pre 64' with a browns synthectic stock. I bought this rifle along with a .280 Imp from an old gentleman who was hanging up his boots. Both the rifles were built by P.O Ackley when the gentleman lived in Colorado. I have to give one up and the .257 is it as I am building a .257 Wby. The rifle will come with rings and bases. 40 loaded rounds with 100 gr. Partitions. About 50 rds brass and three new boxes of 257 Roberts Remington core lokt ammo. Asking $900 for the rifle. I would entertain all reasonable offers and would also be interested in trade for a set of zeiss or Swarovski Binos. Possibly be interested in rifle trades. The gun has two dinks from hunting on the stock. It pains me to get rid of this rifle but I have a family and a budget to meet. The gun is light, lively ,and points like a fine shotgun. Also shoots very load I've tried into 3/4" with my loads under 1/2". The FX3 6x42 can be had for $350 as well.



I can email or text photos. I cannot figure out for the life of me how to embed them in this post. Any help would be great!!