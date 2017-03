Winchester Model 70 XTR 338 Win Mag made 1980

I have for sale a Winchester Model 70 XTR in 338 Win Mag. This rifle is Beautiful and looks almost new. Beautiful walnut stock. In Excellent condition. Asking $600 + shipping. In Southeast Idaho. You can call or text me at 208-227-4838. Thanks for looking.

Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger