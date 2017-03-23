Winchester Model 70 for sale I have a Model 70 featherweight in the 7mm WSM for sale, I brought the gun for my wife but it kicks a little to much for her to be comfortable shooting as she only 105lb soaking wet so I replaced it with a lesser caliber. Kinda hate to part with it as I have gun in the same cailber. But I'm looking for a better scope for my gun so I'm open for trades for scopes in 4.5x14, 3x15 or 6x20 range which can be 1" tube but wouldn't rule out a 30mm. As for brands, zeiss, meopta, leupold or other you may be willing to part with.

The gun is great shape, the wood is great condition and the metal shows very little ware, and the round count is around 200. I'm the 2nd owner and the first owner stated he had shot it just shy of 200rds. I put around ten rounds through it as I just start sighting it in when I had the wife to shoot it to see if she comfortable which at that time I seen and she confirmed it was a little much for her small frame.

It has a Leupold 3x9x40mm VXII with Leupold mounts, the scope has good glass with no scatch on glass and Leupold clear and Im the first owner of the scope. It has a matte finish and duplex finish. It does have a small snatched of the small end of bell about 3/4" long. I would like to sell the whole set up but would be open to selling gun with or without if you have your own glass. It is set up and ready to hunt as is.

Asking $875 for the whole set up. And $725 for gun and mounts. I will try and post pictures but if I fail I will be glad to text/email if unsuccessful. Best way to reach me is my cell; 270 508 2046. I do have this listed on other sites



Thanks for looking David