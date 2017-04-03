Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
03-04-2017
Winchester model 70 Coyote 300 WSM black/gray laminate
Winchester model 70 Coyote. 24" mid weight stainless barrel. Black/gray laminate stock. Warne bases installed
This is in 99% condition, fired less than 30 rounds.
$945 shipped
