Winchester M70 300 WSM extreme sporter

I have a great Winchester M70 in 300 WSM. The model is an Extreme Sporter which is a Blued version of the Extreme Wrather, it was a special version Sportsman's Warehouse sold. I bought it new and taken a few Bucks and one Bull elk with it. It does have handling and bump marks but still in great shape. It has a Badger Ordinance 20 MOA base on it. It shoots near half MOA with 180 vlds and 61 grns of H4350.



$625 shipped.

