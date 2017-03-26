Winchester M 70 7 mm WSM Winchester M 70 7mm WSM, blued, factory syn. stock, Leupold Dual Dovetail 1 inch rings and a mounted simmons 3 x 9 x 40 , rifle comes with an extra set of dual dovetail 30 mm rings. $375



$35.00 for shipping.



Has two boxs of shells through it, and one hunt, Excellent shape.



These sell for an average of 500 on gunbroker with the cheap factory aluminum mounts.



Pay Pal or USPS money order.