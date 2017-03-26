Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Guns For Sale
Reload this Page Winchester M 70 7 mm WSM
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Guns For Sale List what you wish but keep it legal.

Reply

Winchester M 70 7 mm WSM
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 03-26-2017, 06:28 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Jan 2011
Posts: 163
Winchester M 70 7 mm WSM
Winchester M 70 7mm WSM, blued, factory syn. stock, Leupold Dual Dovetail 1 inch rings and a mounted simmons 3 x 9 x 40 , rifle comes with an extra set of dual dovetail 30 mm rings. $375

$35.00 for shipping.

Has two boxs of shells through it, and one hunt, Excellent shape.

These sell for an average of 500 on gunbroker with the cheap factory aluminum mounts.

Pay Pal or USPS money order.
Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks

« Remington 700 SP VAR 26" in .243 | For Sale Tikka T3 7Mag »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 11:52 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC