Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
>
Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell
>
Guns For Sale
Winchester M 70 7 mm WSM
User Name
Remember Me?
Password
Home
LRH Store
Forums
Long Range Rifles
Articles
Reviews
Group Hunts
Shooting Classes
G7 Ballistics Calculator
Rules & FAQ
Register
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Guns For Sale
List what you wish but keep it legal.
Winchester M 70 7 mm WSM
View First Unread
LinkBack
Thread Tools
Display Modes
#
1
03-26-2017, 06:28 PM
Buck300
Silver Member
Join Date: Jan 2011
Posts: 163
Winchester M 70 7 mm WSM
Winchester M 70 7mm WSM, blued, factory syn. stock, Leupold Dual Dovetail 1 inch rings and a mounted simmons 3 x 9 x 40 , rifle comes with an extra set of dual dovetail 30 mm rings. $375
$35.00 for shipping.
Has two boxs of shells through it, and one hunt, Excellent shape.
These sell for an average of 500 on gunbroker with the cheap factory aluminum mounts.
Pay Pal or USPS money order.
Bookmarks
Digg
del.icio.us
StumbleUpon
Google
«
Remington 700 SP VAR 26" in .243
|
For Sale Tikka T3 7Mag
»
Thread Tools
Show Printable Version
Email this Page
Display Modes
Linear Mode
Switch to Hybrid Mode
Switch to Threaded Mode
LinkBack
LinkBack URL
About LinkBacks
All times are GMT -5. The time now is
11:52 PM
.
Contact Us
-
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
-
Privacy Statement
-
Terms of Service
-
Top
All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC