Winchester 70 25-06 Excellent shape Winchester 70 25-06 with original box and papers. Has the control feed bolt. From early 90s late 80s? Has vintage Burris 3x9 Looking to get 800$ Or trade for cz 527, 1911, older 700, sp01, browning hi power, ruger 100 .22, smith and Wesson 586. Or others nice rifles/ handguns. Text or message me on here. 7178018269 Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger