Winchester 1873 TRAPPER (1 of 200)

I am asking $1500 shipped to your FFL from private party in lower 48.

(Have seen them going for little more than $1500, however, I AM OPEN TO OFFERS)













Not really a long range, but, I have one of these Limited Edition series rifle in 357mag/38spl. About 50 rounds thru and other than that it is as new. Comes with winchester certificate of authenticity.I am asking $1500 shipped to your FFL from private party in lower 48.(Have seen them going for little more than $1500, however, I AM OPEN TO OFFERS)