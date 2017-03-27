Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Win M70 pre war!!, 10/22 mag, Sig P226 Scorpion NIB
03-27-2017
Win M70 pre war!!, 10/22 mag, Sig P226 Scorpion NIB
Own a piece of history!!
Winchester M70 30.06 pre-war, EC, Rear adj peep sight with aperture, G&H? scope mount, beautiful custom stock with butt pad and ebony fore end $1500 C&R eligible
Browning Semi Auto 22 Takedown Grade 1 Walnut, EC, $500
Ruger 10/22 22mag, Beautiful Custom, TH stock, muzzle brake, bipod, 1 mag, EC $1200
Sig P226 Scorpion 9mm NIB 5 extra mags, 2 hi cap $1000

Package deals encouraged, no trades except nice 9mm 1911s
More pix available, please pm phone number
Thanks for looking
RBros 6.5x47 Lapua comp/tactical | WTS: Glocks
